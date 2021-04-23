SRC

Bahamas Maritime Authority To Research Seafarers’ Welfare

BMA Seafarer COVID 19 Wellbeing Survey

The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) has announced a new survey, the Seafarer COVID-19 Welfare Survey, designed to capture and reflect the mental health needs of seafarers around the world during the coronavirus pandemic. The authority shared this news in a press release.

According to the BMA, the initiative – done in collaboration with researchers at the University of Washington School of Public Health – manifests itself as a short, online survey open to any and every seafarer.

The aim of the survey is to “accurately collect information from frontline seafarers (who will remain anonymous throughout), specifically focusing on their mental health needs before and during the pandemic,” the BMA said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone, but especially those members of our industry who form the backbone of the world economy and extend a lifeline to so many. The impact and repercussions of this pandemic cannot be overstated, and it is our collective responsibility to support these individuals and recognize the significance of their role in society,” said Deputy Director and Head of the BMA’s Investigations Department Tom Jenkins.

The data collected through the survey will be analyzed and used to understand the challenges the seafarers have experienced in order to develop effective solutions that raise awareness and guide international efforts to improve the livelihoods of those who choose to serve at sea, the authority said.

“We very much hope that the results of the survey will enable the industry to provide the support identified by seafarers themselves as being the most appropriate in these difficult times,” Jenkins stated.

According to the BMA, the electronic survey itself is simple to complete and will take about 10 minutes. All results will be kept confidential at the University of Washington, and respondents can choose not to answer any question with which they are uncomfortable.

To maximize uptake, the BMA said it has approached a number of key industry bodies to support and raise awareness of the initiative, giving as many seafarers as possible the opportunity to participate and contribute towards this endeavor.

The authority explained that over the course of the last 12 months, it has been assisting seafarers around the world and has observed through countless industry experiences, discussions and webinars that this pandemic has affected every seafarer in a different way. Some positively, but in most cases, the emotional, physical and mental strain is ever-present for now and perhaps well into the future.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 208,898 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Detyens

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report