FarSounder Celebrates 20 Years

2021 marks two decades for FarSounder and its unique 3D Forward Looking Sonar technology (3D FLS) that has become a key technical item for many expedition cruise ships.

“These 20 years have been a fascinating journey. We started by listening to the marketplace, focusing on delivering a high-quality product, and providing superior customer service. These principles are still our top priority today,” said Matthew Zimmerman, Founder and Vice President of Engineering. “Thank you to our valued customers and dealers for joining us on this journey, and thank you to everyone who believed in us as we worked toward helping to create safer oceans.”

Today, this patented technology is deployed in all of the world’s oceans working to keep vessels safe.

The Argos series of navigation sonars are used to detect shallows and obstacles in the water column, according to the company.

With a user interface showing real-time 3D imagery in up to a 120-degree field of view out to navigationally significant ranges, the benefits are abundant.

“This 20 year milestone is a testament to our exceptional team and their dedication to marine safety that has fueled our growth over these past 20 years,” said Cheryl M. Zimmerman, CEO of FarSounder.