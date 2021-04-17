Port of Sanary Completes New Mooring Buoy for Cruise Ships

The French port of Sanary-sur-Mer, part of the Var Provence Cruise Club, has invested in and set up a mooring buoy.

This was announced in the network’s press release.

“This new environmentally friendly equipment helps protect the Posidonia sea bed and will allow future cruise ships to be welcomed in the best safety and security conditions,” the Var Provence Cruise Club network wrote.

The new mooring buoy, the construction of which cost approximately 500,000 euros, has been operational since March 2021.

It was financed by L'agence de l'eau Rhône-Méditerranée-Corse, Région Sud, Département du Var, and the city of Sanary.

According to the press release, the mooring buoy's size is for vessels with a maximum length of 224 meters and a maximum gross tonnage of 56,000 tons.

“(The equipment is) perfectly adapted to the fleet of luxury companies that schedule calls in Sanary-sur-Mer regularly,” the Var Provence Cruise Club network said.

According to the network, 11 calls are expected at Sanary in 2021 by cruise lines such as SeaDream Yacht Club, Windstar Cruises, Seabourn and Azamara Cruises.

Sanary is certified with I.S.P.S (International Ship and Port Facility Security). This guarantees that cruise ships calling at Sanary will have security measures in place (restricted area, passenger control, among others), and cruise passengers will be safe in the port.