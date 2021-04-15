American Queen and Victory Announces Executive Moves

American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines have announced three new executive additions and one promotion to the sales and revenue management teams.

New team members include Joe Jiffo in the role of vice president of sales, American Queen Steamboat Company; Garrett Ford in the role of senior director of sales, Victory Cruise Lines; and Christian Laskaros in the role of director of revenue & yield, American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines.

Kevin Smith, who previously served as director of national accounts, has been promoted to senior director of sales, American Queen Steamboat Company.

“Following the successful launch of our latest paddlewheeler, the American Countess, we are excited to continue the momentum with the growth of our sales and revenue management teams,” said Shawn Bierdz, president of American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines.

“This particular group of executives boasts an impressive background, and we look forward to utilizing their expertise as we expand our offerings.”

Joe Jiffo, Vice President Sales, American Queen Steamboat Company

Jiffo’s resume includes roles with Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Exclusive Group Travel and most recently American Marketing Group – NEST – where he served as vice president of business development. In his role with American Queen Steamboat Company, Jiffo will utilize his experience in accelerating sales, strengthening customer relationships and driving revenue growth.

Garrett Ford, Senior Director of Sales, Victory Cruise Lines

Ford joins the Victory Cruise Lines team after most recently serving as sales director for Visit Orlando, one of the largest destination marketing organizations in the country. Prior to Visit Orlando, Ford gained extensive sales experience while working for Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club and other brands.

Kevin Smith, Senior Director of Sales, American Queen Steamboat Company

Smith joined the American Queen Steamboat Company in 2019 as a business development manager before being named director of national accounts in 2020. Prior to his time at American Queen Steamboat Company, Smith gained extensive experience in cruise sales with AmaWaterways River Cruises and Silversea Cruises.

Christian Laskaros, Director of Revenue & Yield, American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines

Relocating to South Florida, Laskaros has an extensive background in the hospitality business, most recently serving as director of revenue management with IHG at a flagship property in New York and has experience in many boutique, luxury and lifestyle properties in Manhattan. With a passion for the water, Laskaros also possesses a captain’s license to operate ships and boats.