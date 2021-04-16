Intellian

Carnival Cruise Line Debuts Branded ‘Family Feud’ Board Game

Family Feud 1

In anticipation of Family Feud Live!’s debut on the new Carnival Mardi Gras later this year, Carnival Cruise Line has introduced a new cruise-themed version of the popular Family Feud board game, available at its on-line retail store, https://shop.carnival.com/.

Inspired by the television show, Family Feud: Carnival Edition introduces a new spin to the popular game with more than 150 questions to test player’s knowledge of Carnival and seagoing vacations in general, according to a press release.

Sample questions include “Name a Famous Captain” and “Name Something You’d Hate to Forget When Packing for a Cruise.”

Popular game features like “Fast Money,” “Pass or Play,” “What Ifs” and “Face Offs” are all included allowing players to recreate their favorite elements of the game at home.

Tehri is also a free app that players can download from the App Store or Google Play that turns their phone into a real Family Feud buzzer for that extra level of authenticity, Carnival said, in a press release.

The cost for Family Feud: Carnival Edition is $24.95.

