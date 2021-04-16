Vancouver

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Buffet Will Be ‘All-You-Can-Eat, but With Service’

Garden Cafe on Norwegian BLiss

Norwegian Cruise Line has unveiled what its food and beverage operations will be like when the cruise line resumes sailing.

According to the VP of Food and Beverage Operations, Wes Cort, the buffet will remain – with, probably, better food variety and quality than before – but service will be added.

“It's not going to be like you're going into a medical ward with people wearing hazmat suits, but we'll have service at the buffet, where we serve the guests,” Cort said in “Great Cruise Comeback,” the first episode of Norwegian’s EMBARK - The Series docuseries.

“(Passengers) will most likely be able to see the food, and the menus are going to be as good, if not better than ever. But we'll provide that extra bit of service,” Cort explained.

According to Cort, the food offerings will still be “all-you-can-eat.”

Redesigning and enhancing an onboard culinary experience that adheres to new health and safety protocols has been a top priority for Norwegian, the cruise line said.

The docuseries’ first episode also stated that Cort has been working to “reengage key partners to ensure the unmatched food and beverage experience across the entire fleet.”

The change to the buffet service will be “the biggest change” for his department, Cort said.

"Great Cruise Comeback," the first episode of the docuseries chronicling Norwegian’s comeback to service, is now available for viewing.

