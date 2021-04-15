MHA Virtual Event to Feature Meet the Industry Forum

The Marine Hotel Association’s (MHA) virtual Conference and Trade Show on April 22 will feature a unique meet the industry open forum, presenting attendees an opportunity engage one-on-one with industry leaders and pose their questions on the program, or other areas of interest.
The session features the following industry executives:
- Vina Jump AVP, Global Hotel, Food & Beverage Procurement, Royal Caribbean Cruises
- David Sagrista Senior Manager, Operations, Mystic Cruises
- Michelle Solorzano Senior Director, Food and Beverage Supply Chain, Norwegian Cruise Line
- Alia Abou-Assali VP Purchasing and Logistics, The Apollo Group
- Nick Burger Director Hotel Operations, Alaskan Dream Cruises
- Philippe Faucher VP Business Development, The Apollo Group
- Peter Tobler Director, Hotel Operations, Windstar Cruises
- Dietmar Wertanzl President & CEO, CMI Leisure Management
The April 22 will feature a number of speakers, industry panel, meet the industry open forum (detailed above), and a virtual trade show event.
MHA members can sign up to attend the conference with pricing starting at $250 per delegate, or $1,000 for a virtual booth.