MHA Virtual Event to Feature Meet the Industry Forum

The Marine Hotel Association’s (MHA) virtual Conference and Trade Show on April 22 will feature a unique meet the industry open forum, presenting attendees an opportunity engage one-on-one with industry leaders and pose their questions on the program, or other areas of interest.

The session features the following industry executives:

  • Vina Jump AVP, Global Hotel, Food & Beverage Procurement, Royal Caribbean Cruises
  • David Sagrista Senior Manager, Operations, Mystic Cruises
  • Michelle Solorzano Senior Director, Food and Beverage Supply Chain, Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Alia Abou-Assali VP Purchasing and Logistics, The Apollo Group
  • Nick Burger Director Hotel Operations, Alaskan Dream Cruises
  • Philippe Faucher VP Business Development, The Apollo Group
  • Peter Tobler Director, Hotel Operations, Windstar Cruises
  • Dietmar Wertanzl President & CEO, CMI Leisure Management

The April 22 will feature a number of speakers, industry panel, meet the industry open forum (detailed above), and a virtual trade show event.

MHA members can sign up to attend the conference with pricing starting at $250 per delegate, or $1,000 for a virtual booth.

