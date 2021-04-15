MHA Virtual Event to Feature Meet the Industry Forum

The Marine Hotel Association’s (MHA) virtual Conference and Trade Show on April 22 will feature a unique meet the industry open forum, presenting attendees an opportunity engage one-on-one with industry leaders and pose their questions on the program, or other areas of interest.

The session features the following industry executives:

Vina Jump AVP, Global Hotel, Food & Beverage Procurement, Royal Caribbean Cruises

David Sagrista Senior Manager, Operations, Mystic Cruises

Michelle Solorzano Senior Director, Food and Beverage Supply Chain, Norwegian Cruise Line

Alia Abou-Assali VP Purchasing and Logistics, The Apollo Group

Nick Burger Director Hotel Operations, Alaskan Dream Cruises

Philippe Faucher VP Business Development, The Apollo Group

Peter Tobler Director, Hotel Operations, Windstar Cruises

Dietmar Wertanzl President & CEO, CMI Leisure Management

The April 22 will feature a number of speakers, industry panel, meet the industry open forum (detailed above), and a virtual trade show event.

MHA members can sign up to attend the conference with pricing starting at $250 per delegate, or $1,000 for a virtual booth.