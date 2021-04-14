Vancouver

Crystal Reports ‘Extraordinary Demand’ for Iceland Voyages

Crystal Endeavor MV Werft Stralsund sea trials 05.03.2021 12

Crystal Cruises has announced that its five 10-night Luxury Iceland Expeditions on the Crystal Endeavor have been booked at over 50 percent capacity just 24 hours after their launch.

Jack Anderson, Crystal’s interim president and CEO, said that the cruise line was “thrilled” with such response.

“(I)t is clear that luxury travelers, and returning Crystal Society members in particular, are looking forward to traveling again and reconnecting with their onboard Crystal family on our newest, most innovative ship to date,” he said. “Crystal Endeavor signifies an entirely new chapter in Crystal’s long history of delivering unforgettable journeys and giving travelers distinctive ways to see the world in the embrace of the Crystal brand.”

At 19,800 tons, the PC6-designated Crystal Endeavor will allegedly be the largest, most spacious purpose-built polar class expedition yacht in the world.

“This ‘Made in Germany’ ship will deliver on what Crystal does best – innovative ship design, generous public spaces, unique destination experiences and world-class cuisine while remaining true to the heart of the Crystal Experience – the people who provide personal, warm service and make guests feel at home,” Anderson said.

The Luxury Iceland Expeditions are set to begin on July 17 with five consecutive journeys round-trip from Reykjavík. Crystal said that the voyages highlight the region’s “breathtaking coastlines and wildlife havens, massive glaciers and countless waterfalls, quaint villages and fascinating heritage of Iceland’s towns and islands.”

The Crystal Endeavor’s booking response comes just one month after the recently announced Luxury Bahamas Escapes on the Crystal Serenity generated Crystal’s highest booking day in its 30-year history.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 208,898 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today