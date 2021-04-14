Crystal Reports ‘Extraordinary Demand’ for Iceland Voyages

Crystal Cruises has announced that its five 10-night Luxury Iceland Expeditions on the Crystal Endeavor have been booked at over 50 percent capacity just 24 hours after their launch.

Jack Anderson, Crystal’s interim president and CEO, said that the cruise line was “thrilled” with such response.

“(I)t is clear that luxury travelers, and returning Crystal Society members in particular, are looking forward to traveling again and reconnecting with their onboard Crystal family on our newest, most innovative ship to date,” he said. “Crystal Endeavor signifies an entirely new chapter in Crystal’s long history of delivering unforgettable journeys and giving travelers distinctive ways to see the world in the embrace of the Crystal brand.”

At 19,800 tons, the PC6-designated Crystal Endeavor will allegedly be the largest, most spacious purpose-built polar class expedition yacht in the world.

“This ‘Made in Germany’ ship will deliver on what Crystal does best – innovative ship design, generous public spaces, unique destination experiences and world-class cuisine while remaining true to the heart of the Crystal Experience – the people who provide personal, warm service and make guests feel at home,” Anderson said.

The Luxury Iceland Expeditions are set to begin on July 17 with five consecutive journeys round-trip from Reykjavík. Crystal said that the voyages highlight the region’s “breathtaking coastlines and wildlife havens, massive glaciers and countless waterfalls, quaint villages and fascinating heritage of Iceland’s towns and islands.”

The Crystal Endeavor’s booking response comes just one month after the recently announced Luxury Bahamas Escapes on the Crystal Serenity generated Crystal’s highest booking day in its 30-year history.