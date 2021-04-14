Most of Saga’s Summer 2021 UK Program Sold Out

British operator Saga Cruises has announced that its inaugural launch of the Spirit of Adventure, as well as three of the four British Isles cruises on the Spirit of Discovery were sold out only two weeks after going on sale.

There is now only limited availability on the Great British Isles Adventure cruise departing from Tilbury on July 11, 2021, the cruise line added.

“Our guests had told us how much they wanted to get traveling again and we couldn’t have more proof of that than our inaugural Spirit of Adventure cruise and three of our four Spirit of Discovery itineraries selling out so quickly. We’d prioritized guests whose Saga Cruises had been canceled due to COVID by proactively offering them the option to rebook on to the British Isles cruises prior to them going on general sale on March 29, which a good number took up, and since then, the rest of the cabins have been snapped up,” explained CEO of Saga Cruises Nigel Blanks.

“We put it down to the fact that our guests know that, not only is their safety and well-being our number one priority, as evidenced through our requirement that all travelers have received both doses of the vaccine prior to boarding, but that they will also enjoy an incredible experience on our ships,” he added.

The remaining cruise with availability is the Great British Isles Adventure departing from Tilbury on July 11, 2021 aboard the Spirit of Discovery for 14 nights, calling at Falmouth, Holyhead, Belfast, Greenock, Ullapool, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Newhaven and Newcastle and disembarking back in Tilbury. Sight-seeing tours of Belfast, Kirkwall, Edinburgh and Newcastle are included.

Both the Spirit of Adventure and its sister ship the Spirit of Discovery can host a maximum of 999 passengers each, with the small vessel size enabling Saga Cruises to reach destinations larger cruise ships can’t.

Capacity for these cruises is being capped to comply with COVID restrictions, according to a press release.