Cunard’s Captain Christopher Wells Retires After 20 Years

Cunard Captain, Christopher Wells, is retiring after a 20-year career with Cunard, part of 30 years spent working across Carnival Corporation cruise lines. This was announced in a press release.

In recognition of his service, he has been awarded the rank of Commodore.

According to a press release, Commodore Wells has spent the last 13 years leading the team on board Cunard’s flagship, Queen Mary 2, having originally been a key part of the commissioning of the ship, which launched in 2004.

“Commodore Wells has been a wonderful ambassador for Cunard, proudly upholding the finest traditions and highest standards of the world’s most famous shipping line. It is only fitting, and I am delighted, that he be awarded the rank of Commodore, the highest rank afforded to any seafarer,” said Cunard president Simon Palethorpe.

“He’ll be sorely missed by colleagues and guests alike, evidenced by the vast numbers of cards that have been received wishing him all the very best and noting his much-loved sense of humor as well as the respect he commanded. We thank him for the enormous contribution he has made to Cunard, in a highlight-packed career, and wish him an equally successful retirement.” Palethorpe added.

Bournemouth-born Commodore Wells began his career at sea onboard tankers and bulk carriers in South East Asia before transitioning to cruise shipping in 1992, first with Cunard then Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia before returning to Cunard.

During his three decades on cruise ships, Commodore Wells has had the pleasure of meeting Her Majesty the Queen at the naming event for Queen Mary 2 and once again as Master at the naming of Queen Elizabeth. Another highlight was in 2017 when Commodore Wells climbed the tallest sail of the Sydney Opera House to mark the 10-year anniversary of Queen Mary 2’s very first visit to the Australian city.

Commodore Wells combined his seafaring career with a 25-year commission in the Royal Naval Reserve (RNR) and remains an Honorary Captain in the RNR, Cunard said.