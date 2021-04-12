Cruise Industry News Spring 2021 Quarterly Magazine Out Now

The Spring 2021 issue of the Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine has been published.

The 144-page printed magazine covers the cruise lines’ plans for resumption of service and also reports on the ships that have been sailing since last year.

In this issue, Cruise Industry News editorial team has also gone behind the scenes with Genting’s World Dream officer team as well as Royal Caribbean’s Singapore program.

The focus of the issue, however, is itinerary planning, with in-depth reports from all the cruise lines in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and their deployment plans for 2022 and 2023. While core deployments may be consistent, there are a number of new developments.

A special section is devoted to the luxury market, discussing the strategies and products of the leading luxury brands in exclusive one-on-one interviews with top management.

Food and beverage takes a look at the new ships from P&O and Princess. The Iona is serving up new menus and has its own onboard gin distillery; the Enchanted Princess is offering new dishes and flavors. Both ships are also “rethinking the approach the casual dining.”

Other coverage is the green initiatives of MSC Cruises, what Sycamore’s payback for Azamara may look like, and the introduction of on-premises cloud computing and artificial intelligence aboard cruise ships.

Executive profiles feature Monique Ponfoort, CEO of Aurora Expedition, and the life and career of Commodore Ronald Warwick of Cunard.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine, now into its 31st year, was the first industry publication, and remains in a fully printed version with global distribution, alongside exclusive Cruise Industry News reports and the Cruise Industry News website.

Subscribe today by clicking here.