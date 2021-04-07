P&O’s New Ship Arvia Itineraries Now on Sale

P&O Cruises has announced that the voyages on its new ship Arvia are now on sale. The Arvia will be operating Canary Islands fly-cruises and a 99-night world cruise. The ticket launch is accompanied by launch booking offers in P&O Cruises new winter 2022 / 2023 program of holidays, the cruise line said.

“The first holidays on the new ship Arvia, exemplifying design excellence and built for sunshine cruising, and our first-ever Canary Islands fly/cruises are just two of the exciting highlights of our winter 2022 program,” said P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow.

“We’re all longing to get back to traveling the world, so we’re making it as easy as possible to have a P&O Cruises holiday to look forward to. All our winter 2022 holidays are available with flexible booking terms, 5 percent low deposit, plus the opportunity to spread the cost monthly at no additional cost,” he added.

According to a press release, Arvia’s 14-night Canary Islands maiden voyage, departing from and returning to Southampton, is followed by a special Canary Islands Christmas and New Year cruise before a season of seven and 14-night Caribbean fly-cruises from home port Barbados and new turnaround port Antigua.

Arvia’s Caribbean holidays all include an overnight call in Barbados with new itineraries also featuring La Romana in the Dominican Republic - a maiden port of call for P&O Cruises; Curaçao; Martinique; St Kitts; St Lucia and St Maarten.

In a P&O Cruises first, winter sun Canary Islands fly-cruises from Tenerife will be available as Azura offers a program of two alternating seven-night cruises which can be combined to create a 14-night holiday. To celebrate this double onboard spending money is available on Azura’s Canary Islands holidays booked before June 1, 2021. 14-night holidays start at £879 visiting Madeira, La Palma, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, Madeira, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.

The Iona, Arvia’s sister ship which joins the P&O Cruises fleet this summer, will sail a winter ‘22 season of Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands holidays featuring overnight calls in Lisbon or Barcelona as well as European city breaks.

For guests looking to pack even more into their next holiday P&O Cruises full world cruise, over 99 nights on Arcadia departing January 3, 2023, includes calls to Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Tauranga New Zealand, and Kuala Lumpur (from Port Kelang) and is now on sale priced from £9,499.

Aurora’s 65 night circumnavigation of South America will depart January 6, 2023, priced from £4,999, spending two days in Rio de Janeiro, Montevideo, San Antonio and Lima (from Callao) among many more destinations.