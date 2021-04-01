Cunard Reports ‘Busiest Booking Day in a Decade’

The launch of Cunard’s Summer at Sea luxury UK voyages has driven the busiest booking day in the UK for a decade, the cruise line wrote in a press release.

Cunard’s Summer at Sea voyages onboard the Queen Elizabeth, sailing between July and October 2021, comprise scenic cruises along the UK coastline, voyages that include ports of call around Britain or those that simply sail to wherever the sun shines brightest. All are round-trip from Southampton.

“This record-breaking day follows a phenomenal response to our Centenary World Voyages, onboard Queen the Mary 2 and the Queen Victoria in 2023, which went on sale a few weeks ago. In perhaps an indication that guests are upgrading having not traveled for a while, suites onboard these voyages pretty well sold-out at the end of the first day of sales, with only one top suite remaining,” said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe. “We are delighted by this response from guests and particular thanks to all of our agent partners for their continued work supporting guest bookings. We’re really looking forward to welcoming guests back on board this summer."

“Guests are showing that their desire to travel with Cunard is stronger than ever as they seek a slice of luxury and exemplary service,” Palethorpe added.

Cunard’s Summer at Sea voyages comprise 10 British Isles Voyages and three Sun Voyages lasting between three and 12 nights. Guests will be able to enjoy fine dining, the onboard spa and s entertainment while having the opportunity to see the UK’s coastline. British Isles Voyages include scenic sailings along Britain’s coastline including The Jurassic Coast, England’s only natural UNESCO world heritage site, Cornwall including Land’s End and Scotland including the Isle of Arran, Mull of Kintyre and Sound of Mull.

Four voyages will make various port calls, including Liverpool, Greenock, Invergordon, Belfast, Newcastle as well as a maiden call for Cunard’s fleet to the Welsh port of Holyhead.