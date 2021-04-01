Vancouver

MHA Announces Cruise Panel Lineup for Getting Back Into Service Event

The MHA's virtual event is April 22

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has announced its cruise industry panel for its April 22 Getting Back Into Service Conference and Trade Show, hosted virtually.

Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley has already been confirmed as the featured keynote speaker, as well as Dr. Carlos Del Rio, and now a number of senior industry executives overseeing key purchasing and hotel operations have been confirmed for the event’s panel discussion.

Industry Panel Lineup:

  • Bruce Tschampel, MHA Board President/VP, Hotel Operations, Lindblad Expeditions
  • John McGirl, SVP Operations, The World Residences at Sea
  • Vina Jump, AVP, Global Hotel, Food & Beverage Procurement , Royal Caribbean Cruises
  • Mark Zeller, Vice President USA Hotel Operations, MSC Cruises
  • Sudesh Kishore, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, SeaDream Yacht Club
  • Horst Pint, Director Hotel Operations, Saga Cruises
  • David Sagrista, Senior Manager, Operations, Mystic Cruises
  • Michelle Solorzano, Senior Director, Food and Beverage Supply Chain, Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Frank Weber, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, Virgin Voyages

The April 22 will feature a number of speakers, industry panel, meet the industry open forum, and a virtual trade show event.

MHA members can sign up to attend the conference with pricing starting at $250 per delegate, or $1,000 for a virtual booth.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 208,898 Berths | $62 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report