MHA Announces Cruise Panel Lineup for Getting Back Into Service Event

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has announced its cruise industry panel for its April 22 Getting Back Into Service Conference and Trade Show, hosted virtually.

Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley has already been confirmed as the featured keynote speaker, as well as Dr. Carlos Del Rio, and now a number of senior industry executives overseeing key purchasing and hotel operations have been confirmed for the event’s panel discussion.

Industry Panel Lineup:

Bruce Tschampel, MHA Board President/VP, Hotel Operations, Lindblad Expeditions

John McGirl, SVP Operations, The World Residences at Sea

Vina Jump, AVP, Global Hotel, Food & Beverage Procurement , Royal Caribbean Cruises

Mark Zeller, Vice President USA Hotel Operations, MSC Cruises

Sudesh Kishore, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, SeaDream Yacht Club

Horst Pint, Director Hotel Operations, Saga Cruises

David Sagrista, Senior Manager, Operations, Mystic Cruises

Michelle Solorzano, Senior Director, Food and Beverage Supply Chain, Norwegian Cruise Line

Frank Weber, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, Virgin Voyages

The April 22 will feature a number of speakers, industry panel, meet the industry open forum, and a virtual trade show event.

MHA members can sign up to attend the conference with pricing starting at $250 per delegate, or $1,000 for a virtual booth.