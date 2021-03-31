Core Cruise Regions for Supply in 2021 Were Set to Remain Consistent



Should cruise lines have sailed their announced deployments for the full year 2021, the core cruise regions would have remained relatively unchanged, with the Caribbean leading the way for supply, followed by the Mediterranean, Asia/Pacific and Northern Europe, according to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Over the last decade, the Caribbean has accounted for roughly 40 percent of cruise capacity on an annual basis, according to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report. That was projected to dip into the low 30 percent range this year with most of the first quarter lost to COVID-19.

Going back to 2019, prior to COVID-19, the Mediterranean was the second largest deployment region, with 14.8 percent of global cruise capacity, followed by Asia/Pacific with 12.3 of capacity and Northern Europe with 9.4 percent.

For 2021, should the Mediterranean offer some semblance of a summer season, the southern European region could see well over 20 percent of cruise capacity, while Northern Europe could host over 10 percent of the year’s supply, pending pandemic regulations.