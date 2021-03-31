Intellian

Core Cruise Regions for Supply in 2021 Were Set to Remain Consistent

Harmony of the Seas
Should cruise lines have sailed their announced deployments for the full year 2021, the core cruise regions would have remained relatively unchanged, with the Caribbean leading the way for supply, followed by the Mediterranean, Asia/Pacific and Northern Europe, according to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Over the last decade, the Caribbean has accounted for roughly 40 percent of cruise capacity on an annual basis, according to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report. That was projected to dip into the low 30 percent range this year with most of the first quarter lost to COVID-19.

Going back to 2019, prior to COVID-19, the Mediterranean was the second largest deployment region, with 14.8 percent of global cruise capacity, followed by Asia/Pacific with 12.3 of capacity and Northern Europe with 9.4 percent.

For 2021, should the Mediterranean offer some semblance of a summer season, the southern European region could see well over 20 percent of cruise capacity, while Northern Europe could host over 10 percent of the year’s supply, pending pandemic regulations.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/store/product/digital-reports/2021-luxury-market-cruise-report/

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Bureau Veritas

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report