Florida Eyeing Legal Options to Restart Cruise Industry

Disney Dream at Port Canaveral

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody are keeping all options open to restart the cruise industry in Florida, and are discussing legal strategies, said the Governor, speaking at Port Canaveral during a roundtable discussion on Friday.

“The Attorney General and I have been discussing what potential options we have on the legal side,” he said.

“Let’s appeal to the CDC and let’s try to get the guidance without having to go down that road,” he said. “Obviously at some point we need a way forward.”

DeSantis noted a strong effort in 2020 to lift the CDC’s No Sail Order, and admitted he thought they had a plan in place to have it lifted by the end of the year.

“The previous administrative was supportive of doing it, but the CDC was not. I think what we’ve seen is a continuation of that,” said DeSantis.

"If you keep this No Sail Order in place, Americans are still going to be taking cruises, they are just going to be taking them from the Bahamas or Bermuda," he added.

