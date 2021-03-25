Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

P&O’s Arvia To Offer Caribbean Maiden Season

Arvia20render

New ship Arvia, launching December 2022, will offer a Caribbean maiden season of fly/cruise holidays from home port Barbados and Antigua.

The new Caribbean itineraries, running from January to March 2023, will also feature La Romana in the Dominican Republic - a maiden port of call for P&O Cruises; Curaçao; Martinique; St Kitts; St Lucia and St Maarten.

Arvia’s seven and 14-night fly/cruises from the UK also all include an overnight call in Barbados. 22-night holidays departing from or returning to Southampton with UK flights are also available.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Arvia holidays, alongside the rest of our winter 2022 season, will be on sale very shortly. We cannot wait to bring our newest ship to our glorious home port of Barbados and also to Antigua, which will be a first-time turnaround port for P&O Cruises.

“The Caribbean is the optimal maiden season destination for Arvia; a ship where every facet, including unique retractable roof SkyDome and Altitude Skywalk high ropes, is designed to provide exceptional views of the ocean, seashore and surrounding destinations.

“From the very initial concept Arvia has been created to be the epitome of a sunshine resort, developed to be an ideal way to enjoy the Caribbean’s turquoise waters and white sandy beaches like never before.”

