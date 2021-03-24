Fincantieri and Enel X to Develop Shore Power Solutions

Fincantieri and Enel have signed a letter of intent

Fincantieri has announced that is has signed a letter of intent with Enel X to work together on building and running next-generation port infrastructure with a low environmental impact and developing electricity-powered solutions for ground logistics services.

In its first stage dedicated to projects with a national scope, the agreement specifically pertains to: cold ironing, providing a shoreside power source to docked ships; management and optimization of energy exchanges in new infrastructure; electricity storage and production systems that use renewable sources and fuel cells.

According to Fincantieri, the partnership will also ensure that initiatives rolled out in Italy can be replicated in other countries, such as Spain, Portugal and Greece.

The collaboration with Enel X, Enel's global business line will energize the implementation of electricity-based solutions and decarbonization at ports, Fincantieri stated. “A growing number of ports and docks in Italy, and subsequently in other European countries, will be able to offer cold ironing. This initiative will lead to the creation of a far-reaching European cold ironing network.”

Enel X is part of Enel, which is a global natural gas and electric power solutions provider headquartered in Italy.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

GIN

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report