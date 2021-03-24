Fincantieri and Enel X to Develop Shore Power Solutions

Fincantieri has announced that is has signed a letter of intent with Enel X to work together on building and running next-generation port infrastructure with a low environmental impact and developing electricity-powered solutions for ground logistics services.

In its first stage dedicated to projects with a national scope, the agreement specifically pertains to: cold ironing, providing a shoreside power source to docked ships; management and optimization of energy exchanges in new infrastructure; electricity storage and production systems that use renewable sources and fuel cells.

According to Fincantieri, the partnership will also ensure that initiatives rolled out in Italy can be replicated in other countries, such as Spain, Portugal and Greece.

The collaboration with Enel X, Enel's global business line will energize the implementation of electricity-based solutions and decarbonization at ports, Fincantieri stated. “A growing number of ports and docks in Italy, and subsequently in other European countries, will be able to offer cold ironing. This initiative will lead to the creation of a far-reaching European cold ironing network.”

Enel X is part of Enel, which is a global natural gas and electric power solutions provider headquartered in Italy.