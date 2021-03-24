Trimline Announces New Owners

Marine interior outfitter, Trimline, has announced a change in leadership.

According to a press release, Directors Gary and Mike Oliver (pictured top right and top left respectively) have stepped back from active duties within the company after 30 years of service, while current COO Ross Welham (pictured bottom left) has joined forces with Nick Farrell in purchasing a majority share of Trimline and have become its directors.

“I’ve known Nick for many years, and his skill set is a great asset to us in offering clients added value. We have a fabulous and experienced team who are passionate about delivering the highest quality service, and, as we emerge from this disrupted year, as a team, we are all excited about the future of Trimline,” said Welham.

Farrell commented on Trimline’s “fantastic reputation” and said he was excited to be at the helm.

“Maintaining our leading position in our niche is critical, and I plan to enhance our offerings even further with new technology and systems. The motivation for every member of the team here at Trimline is to build long-term relationships with our customers based on mutual trust and transparency and deliver quality work for them each and every time. I can't wait to see where we can take the business over the next few years!” he said.

Trimline said that Welham and Farrell have over 13 years of experience within the industry.

Mike and Gary Oliver, who will remain shareholders in the company, explained they both felt like it was the time for a leadership change, and the new directors were a good choice.

“Ross has really proved himself since becoming COO. He has made many positive changes to the business, and we feel we are leaving the business in safe hands,” Gary Oliver said.

Supported by a strong senior management team, which together have more than 50 years of experience at Trimline, the team looks forward to delivering quality marine refits for many years to come, the company said in the press release.