P&O Reports “Overwhelming” Number of Bookings for UK Coastal Cruises

P&O Cruises has reported an “overwhelming” number of bookings for its summer season of UK coastal cruises since they went on sale on the morning of March 22, the cruise line said in a press release.

“We always hoped that these domestic cruises would be popular, given the uncertainty around holidays abroad, but we have never before seen such significant and immediate demand and it certainly shows the effects of lockdown and everyone's need for a holiday. Many thousands of guests have already made bookings and the Iona's maiden voyage to the Scottish islands is already very well-sold and will be a very special cruise,” P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow said.

The three-, four- and seven-night cruises on the flagship Britannia and the new ship Iona – billed by the cruise line as “the ultimate British break” – will set sail from Southampton between June and September.

“Where else but by sailing with us on the Iona can you taste Spanish specialty tapas from Jose Pizarro, fine wines chosen by Olly Smith, Marco Pierre White’s beef Wellington and award-winning Snowflake gelato? And that’s before you choose from a new movie release in the boutique cinema or catch a show in SkyDome or a music set in the 710 Club. There’s certainly no other domestic holiday this year which can compete,” said Ludlow.

“We have spent so long working towards this point and we all just can’t wait to see our ships sailing once again, it’s been a very long year,” he added.