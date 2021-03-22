Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

HBO To Premiere Documentary on Diamond Princess’s COVID Outbreak

Diamond Princess

HBO has announced the debut of its new documentary, “The Last Cruise,” on March 30.

According to the company, the movie is a first-person account of the coronavirus outbreak that transpired onboard the Diamond Princess, which set sail from Japan in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Diamond Princess went on a 16-day cruise roundtrip from Japan on Jan. 20, 2020. It had 2,666 guests onboard – of which about a half were Japanese residents – and 1,045 crew members.

According to a Forbes article, three American couples feature in “The Last Cruise,” telling their stories, as well as several crew members.

The YouTube trailer for the film shows passengers and crew speaking on camera and filming what was going on onboard.

“The Last Cruise” will be available for viewing on HBOMax. The film is directed and produced by Hannah Olson.

