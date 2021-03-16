Cruise Saudi Strengthens Port and Shorex Team

Cruise Saudi has announced the names of two port and shore experts who will be joining the team in Jeddah later in March, bringing a combined 30 years’ experience to the organization. This was stated in a press release.

Barbara Grabenweger (pictured left), who previously worked for Royal Caribbean Group and ITM-Group Mexico, and Serafin Blazquez (pictured right), who worked for Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services & Global Ports Holding, will lead the creation and implementation of services for the Cruise Saudi port and shorex network.

“I am delighted that Barbara and Serafin are joining our team. Their expertise in both shorex and ports operations will be extremely valuable to the realization of the vision that Cruise Saudi plans to deliver to the cruise market,” said Chief Commercial & Operations Officer for Cruise Saudi, Mark Robinson.

According to the press release, the dual appointment “complements the team of cruise industry heavyweights dedicated to leading Cruise Saudi to become a prominent international operator.”

Both Grabenweger and Blazquez will focus on sustainability and innovation to create an optimal experience for all the stakeholders of Cruise Saudi port and shorex network, the company said.

Working in partnership with local and international communities and businesses, Grabenweger will be responsible for developing the shore excursion product tailor made to the specific cruise line as well as overseeing service delivery and consistency.

In accordance with Cruise Saudi’s values, Blazquez will prioritize the preservation of the Red Sea’s environmental ecosystem and the integration of local communities within his port and terminal operational strategy, the company said.