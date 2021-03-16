Dream Cruises Celebrates Singapore’s 100,000th Passenger Since Resumption

Dream Cruises and Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS) have welcomed Singapore’s 100,000th cruise passenger since the commencement of safe pilot cruises in the city. This was announced in a press release.

The lucky 100,000th passenger, Amin Abdul Rahim, and his family were presented with a collection of prizes and goodies – including an upgrade to The Palace suite accommodations for their upcoming voyage. The Palace is Dream Cruises’ luxury concept accommodation where guests receive elevated service and comfort, lavish dining experiences, a collection of enrichment activities, and all-inclusive privileges.

“My family and I were surprised and are extremely honored to be the 100,000th cruise passenger as this is our first time onboard the World Dream. We had heard many good things about the cruise and we are especially looking forward to the Halal-certified cuisine which is so important to us. We are also excited about experiencing The Palace and we can't wait to share our experience with our family and friends,” Rahim said.

The World Dream’s first sailing after the pandemic was on Nov. 6, 2020. With international travel restricted, Dream Cruises has been bringing themed Super Seacations onboard the World Dream, bringing some of the most loved experiences from popular travel destinations to the ship.

“Having pioneered the safe pilot cruises in Singapore, we are excited to be part of this important milestone to celebrate Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore’s 100,000th cruise passenger since the program started and who sailed on World Dream on March 12, 2021. We hope to continue to welcome more Singapore residents aboard World Dream throughout the year,” said Michael Goh, president of Dream Cruises.

“As a testament to our ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of our guests and crew, we are also proud to announce that World Dream recently became the first cruise ship in the world to receive a three-year Certification in Infection Prevention – Maritime (CIP-M) from DNV, complementing the CruiseSafe Certification by the Singapore Tourism Board and DNV,” he added.

The Director of Cruise at Singapore Tourism Board, Annie Chang, said that the occasion underscored the progress Dream Cruises has made in “charting a new course for safe cruising and regaining the confidence of passengers.”

“We are pleased with the efforts made by the cruise lines to ensure continual vigilance and adherence to health measures onboard, so that cruising is as safe as the experiences on land. We will continue to work with the industry to advance the cause for cruise tourism in Singapore and the region,” Chang said.