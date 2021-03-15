Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Raises Another $150 Million in Stock Offering

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Logo

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced on Monday that, in connection with its previously announced underwritten public offering of 47,577,947 ordinary shares of the company, the underwriter has fully exercised its option to purchase an additional 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $30.00 per share.

The issuance and sale of the Option Shares closed today. The company has issued an aggregate amount of 52,577,947 ordinary shares in the offering, including the Option Shares.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the issuance and sale of the Option Shares for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the sole underwriter for the offering.

