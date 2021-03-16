Norwegian Surveys Crew’s Readiness To Vaccinate and Sail

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is on a mission to find out how prepared its officers and crew members are to return to their jobs, as well as their views on vaccination.

The cruise company has launched a brief survey for its employees with the aim of, according to Norwegian, determining their “ability and intent to return to work when operations resume.”

The survey is intended for the employees of any of the three cruise lines that are part of the Norwegian umbrella: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The anonymous survey requires to indicate the survey taker’s job title in their last full working contract and the department where they had worked. It also asks to provide their nationality and interest (or lack of) to return onboard.

Those who are interested to sail again can then indicate their lead time: four to eight weeks, two to four weeks or “immediately.”

The cruise company also quizzes the employees’ views on vaccination: whether they have been vaccinated in their home country or would be interested in being vaccinated by Norwegian. “No” (not interested) and “unable to vaccinate due to medical reasons” are also available as answer options.

For those crew members who have been vaccinated, the cruise company asks to state the name of the vaccine brand (if known) and whether both shots have been received.

Finally, Norwegian asks whether it has been communicating well with its employees during the voyage suspension time.