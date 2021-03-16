A Look at Luxury Cruise Capacity in the Mediterranean

The Mediterranean will be a key deployment region for luxury brands should the 2021 summer season go ahead as planned, according to deployment data available in the 2021 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Capacity growth in the form of more ships coupled with the reemergence of the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea are helping drive growth in the region.

For 2021, Viking Ocean is the biggest of the luxury brands in the Mediterranean, with four ships in the region, followed by Silversea, Seabourn and Regent.

Luxury Market: Mediterranean Capacity 2021

Ships Capacity Market Viking Ocean 4 70,680 32.2% Silversea 4 34,164 15.6% Seabourn 3 27,926 12.7% Regent 3 24,510 11.2% Crystal 3 21,492 9.8% Windstar 3 13,388 6.1% Ponant 5 10,056 4.6% Ritz-Carlton 1 5,662 2.6% Hapag-Lloyd 2 5,244 2.4% SeaDream 2 3,740 1.7% Atlas Ocean 1 1,600 0.7% Scenic 1 1,140 0.5% Total 32 219,602 100%

Source: 2021 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News