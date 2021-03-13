Intellian Announces Photo Contest With a $1000 Gift Card Prize

Intellian, a South Korean company creating satellite communication and satellite TV systems for commercial vessels, has announced a photo competition with a chance to win a $1,000 gift card.

According to a news release, the competition is open to Intellian's partners and employees.

Those who want to take part must post their own photograph of Intellian systems onboard vessels to Twitter or LinkedIn, alongside a short photo caption and an #intellianphotos hashtag. They also need to share Intellian’s post announcing the competition or tag their colleague. The person must follow Intellian on the chosen social media platform.

Submissions must be made by Friday, April 16, 2021. Three winners will be selected and announced by Intellian on Wednesday, April 28. They will receive Amazon gift cards (or an alternative gift card vendor) worth $200, $500 and $1,000 respectively.

By taking part, the person allows Intellian to use their image on social media or in print, as well as share (in case of victory) their personal information – such as name or biographical data.

All participating photographs must be the size of 1200 x 900 pixels or bigger and should promote Intellian products or services.