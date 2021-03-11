Welbilt Announces Brand Ambassador for Marine Sector

Welbilt has announced an exclusive partnership with renowned chef and marine culinary specialist, Pierre-Marie Leprince.

Chef Pierre-Marie will bring significant expertise and sector knowledge after over eight years with Princess Cruises, where he was Fleet Director, Guest Culinary Experience.

Chef Pierre-Marie is one of just four cruise line affiliated chefs to be admitted to the Maitres Cuisiniers de France (Master Chefs of France).

Working alongside the internal teams, Leprince will act as a specialist advisor on the needs of the marine sector, whilst collaborating on specific projects aimed at the ferry and cruise operators. Leprince will also hold an advisory role with regards to menu development, providing guidance for both Welbilt and their customers.

Chef Pierre-Marie is delighted to be teaming up with Welbilt: “Welbilt equipment has been by my side throughout my career and therefore I am delighted to be working closer with them to build on their offering to cruise operators throughout the world. Marine catering is a specialist area and one which Welbilt products already have a lot to offer – I look forward to working with both them and their customers, to provide a full range of solutions.”

Jean-Paul Roudier, Vice President Sales & Marketing Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia believes that the addition of Chef Pierre-Marie Leprince will add significant clout to the Welbilt offering:

“We have worked with Chef Pierre-Marie at numerous points throughout his career and specifically during his time at Princess Cruises. His knowledge and passion for the marine sector, alongside his natural culinary skills, makes him the perfect partner for Welbilt. We look forward to working closely with him throughout 2021.”

Welbilt provides the world’s top chefs, premier chain operators, and dealers with industry-leading equipment and solutions and many of their brands, including Convotherm, Merrychef, Manitowoc Ice and Garland powered by Inducs, offer a full range of innovative marine specific equipment.