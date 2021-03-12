Latest Update: Where Are Royal Caribbean’s Ships?

Here is the location of every Royal Caribbean ship as of March 11, 2021:

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Bremerhaven, Germany

After its conveyance down the Ems River, the Odyssey of the Seas is currently docked in Bremerhaven, Germany. Still under construction, the new Quantum-class ship is undergoing final touches ahead of its sea trials and subsequent delivery.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Singapore

After arriving in December, the Spectrum of the Seas remains off the Port of Singapore.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Symphony of the Seas is currently near the Bahamas. The world’s biggest cruise ship is spending the operational pause around Florida.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Singapore

The Ovation of the Seas is presently undergoing maintenance at a drydock in Singapore. Previously used on crew repatriation efforts, the Quantum-class vessel has been in Asia since mid-2020.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Harmony of the Seas is presently near CocoCay, Bahamas. According to the Biscayne Bay Pilots, the vessel has a scheduled visit to PortMiami later this week.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Coast of England

In Europe since mid-2020, the Anthem of the Seas is presently anchored off Southern England. After sailing to India on a crew repatriation voyage, the Quantum-class vessel entered drydock in France in July.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Singapore

The first Royal Caribbean ship to welcome guests back, the Quantum of the Seas is the only vessel in the fleet in commercial service. Currently, it is offering a program of short cruises to nowhere from Singapore.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Iin the Bahamas, the Allure of the Seas is presently at the Stirrup Cay Anchorage along other Royal Caribbean ships.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After docking in Miami earlier this month, the Oasis of the Seas is sailing around the Bahamas. The ship is presently near Freeport.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Miami

The Independence of the Seas is currently docked in Miami. As with other Royal Caribbean ships, the Freedom-class ship is spending the operational pause around Florida and the Bahamas.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Another Royal Caribbean ship in the Bahamas, the Liberty of the Seas is at the Stirrup Cay Anchorage.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: The Caribbean

After visiting Curaçao, the Freedom of the Seas is sailing the Caribbean in route to Bridgetown, Barbados.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: English Channel

After visiting Southampton for a technical call in February, the Jewel of the Seas is currently sailing in the English Channel. The Radiance-class vessel has been in the area around Southern England for several months.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Like other Royal Caribbean ships, the Mariner of the Seas is presently anchored in Bahamas’ Stirrup Cay Anchorage.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Barbados

Spending the operational pause in the Caribbean, the Serenade of the Seas made a technical call in Curaçao in February. Now, it is near Bridgetown, Barbados.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After leaving Miami on March 2, the Navigator of the Seas is presently anchored at the Great Bahama Bank along with other Royal Caribbean ships.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: The Caribbean

The Brilliance of the Seas is presently anchored in the Eastern Caribbean. After docking in St. Maarten in February, the vessel is presently near the island of Barbuda.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: St. Maarten

The Adventure of the Seas is in the St. Maarten area at the moment.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Singapore

The Radiance of the Seas is currently anchored off Singapore along with other Royal Caribbean ships.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After being drydocked in Europe back in August, the Explorer of the Seas returned to America earlier this year. Now in the Bahamas, the vessel is currently in the Great Bahama Bank area.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Singapore

Located in Asia since leaving Australia in April, the Voyager of the Seas remains anchored off Singapore along with the Radiance of the Seas and the Spectrum of the Seas.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: British Virgin Islands

Another Royal Caribbean ship spending the operational pause in the Caribbean, the Vision of the Seas is presently docked in Road Town, in the British Virgin Islands.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: St. Maarten

After being used on crew repatriation voyages in the Caribbean, the Rhapsody of the Seas has been positioned in the region. The vessel is currently docked in the Port of Phillipsburg, St. Maarten.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Location: St. Maarten

Like the Rhapsody, the Enchantment of the Seas is docked in St. Maarten. The Vision-class ship has been at the island for over a month.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: British Virgin Islands

The Grandeur of the Seas is currently in the British Virgin Islands along with the Vision of the Seas. Both vessels are docked in the Port of Road Town.