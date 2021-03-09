Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Closing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it has closed its underwritten public offering of 47,577,947 ordinary shares of the company at a price to the public of $30.00 per share.

The company has granted the underwriter an option to purchase up to 5,000,000 additional ordinary shares.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repurchase all of NCL Corporation Ltd.’s, a subsidiary of the Company, exchangeable senior notes due 2026, which are currently held by an affiliate of L Catterton, with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the sole underwriter for the Offering.