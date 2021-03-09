P&O’s Arvia To Offer ‘First-Ever’ High Ropes Experiences at Sea

P&O Cruises has announced that its new Excel-class LNG-powered ship Arvia will feature a unique high ropes experience, Altitude Skywalk, as well as a swim-up bar and a new restaurant Green & Co featuring Mizuhana serving a plant and fish-led menu.

“Arvia is the latest evolution in the P&O Cruises experience, embodying the newest trends in travel, dining and entertainment, and will be the epitome of a sunshine resort sailing year-round to the warmest climates,” said P&O Cruises President, Paul Ludlow.

According to a press release, the high ropes experience is designed to appeal to all ages.

“(G)uests will be able to choose two different adventurous Altitude Skywalk high ropes courses while 54m above the ocean. Altitude Minigolf comprising of nine mini golf challenges, another P&O Cruises first, will be located below Altitude Skywalk,” P&O Cruises wrote.

The Arvia will also feature P&O Cruises' first-ever retractable roof SkyDome, the cruise line said.

“SkyDome is a relaxed pool environment by day with dining and entertainment by night, including stunning aerial performances, theater productions and blockbuster movies al fresco on SeaScreen,” the cruise line stated.

The 5,200-passenger vessel will offer 12 restaurants joined by a further eight more casual places to eat.

Green & Co featuring Mizuhana will have a plant and fish-led menu developed especially for the Arvia and served in “chic and elegant surroundings.”

At Mizuhana sushi bar – which will be within Green & Co – guests will be able to watch expert chefs at work while taking in sea views.

“Expert food-pairing advice and vibrant cocktails complete the experience,” the cruise line said.

Another food option, 6th Street Diner, is “informal by day with a sophisticated night-time vibe, featuring retro seating, atmospheric lighting and jukebox and serving all-American flavors including specialty fried chicken and waffles with bourbon mascarpone.”

P&O Cruises distinctive signature restaurants Epicurean, Sindhu, The Glass House, The Keel & Cow and The Olive Grove, already across the fleet, will also feature on Arvia.

The 185,000-tonne ship, 345m in length, with 16 guest decks will also be home to Ocean Studios cinema, 1,300 square meters of shopping and the Oasis Spa and Health Club.

“The Oasis Spa boasts new treatments exclusive to Arvia – two couples suites each with a hammam and steam room, a therapeutic cool room, a restorative salt sauna and an invigorating Kneipp Walk which combines a pebble foot massage with hot and cold water treatments to stimulate circulation and boost vitality,” P&O announced.