Carnival Is Crewing Up Its Cruise Fleet

The cruise industry continues to near a restart in the United States as Carnival Cruise Line has begun the process of bringing crew back to its fleet of cruise ships.

“We are delighted we have now reached the point where we can invite our crew back to the ships,” was what the line wrote in an email sent to select crew and obtained by Cruise Industry News.

Carnival said its team had been “very busy” working with relevant health authorities in developing health and safety protocols to enable a return to guest operations.

“As you can imagine, there have been many changes implemented since you were last onboard,” the email continued, “all developed with the health and safety of everyone in mind.”

The cruise line said in the letter it expects to ramp up its fleet and an email series for crew will launched to help them prepare for what’s ahead, what to do at home, when they will travel and the new way of life onboard.

Carnival also said it would be sending out additional communications to crew over the next several weeks.