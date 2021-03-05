Norwegian Raising More Cash with Share Offering

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 47,577,947 ordinary shares of the company, which could amount to as much as $1.4 billion.

The company intends to grant the underwriter an option to purchase up to 5,000,000 additional ordinary shares, according to a press release.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase all of NCL Corporation Ltd.’s, a subsidiary of the Company, exchangeable senior notes due 2026, which are currently held by an affiliate of L Catterton, with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.