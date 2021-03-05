Valencia Port Installs 2 Environmental Control Booths

The Port of Valencia has announced the installation of two new environmental quality and control cabins, which are part of the GREEN C PORTS project, coordinated by the Valenciaport Foundation and co-financed by the European Union.

This was stated in a press release.

The new cabins feature five gas analyzers for the concentration of sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NO2/NO/NOx), ozone (O3), carbon monoxide (CO) and PM10 and PM2.5 particles. They are also equipped with a weather station to measure wind speed and direction, rainfall, solar radiation, temperature, relative humidity and barometric pressure. Additionally, the booths feature sound level meters to measure the noise levels in the harbor.

All the data collected by the equipment is received in real-time, allowing to monitor both air quality and noise and produce data on emissions from the port activity in order to continue improving environmental matters.

According to the press release, the cabins are located on the esplanade of the old Turia riverbed and the Transversales de Poniente quay. These sites were selected by the Center for Environmental Studies for the Mediterranean – Generalitat Valenciana’s foundation for research, technological innovation and improvement of the environment.

There are four categories for classifying air quality – excellent, good, improvable and poor – according to the website of the Regional Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition. A 56-day analysis by the Generalitat Valenciana Surveillance system of the port cabin showed 46 days of excellent air quality and 10 days of good air quality, the Port of Valencia stated. These indices can be checked on the ministry’s website.

The Port of Valencia (PAV) said that guaranteeing air quality in its facilities and areas nearby is a “priority objective.” It’s invested nearly 300,000 euros into the project.

“The new cabins complement the PAV's entire environmental monitoring network for the control of environmentally friendly installations. These new environmental control booths are part of this extensive network, which also has three weather stations, a dozen environmental sensors, predictive and static noise maps, a network of sound level meters, daily water cleaning and periodic studies on water quality, among others. In this sense, the objective of the PAV is to continue reinforcing its commitment to sustainability through innovative solutions to analyze air quality and to offer information to the port community and the port's neighbors in an active and regular manner,” the port wrote.