Adria Bono Joins Swan Hellenic as Destination Management Director

Swan Hellenic has announced the appointment of Adria Bono as Destination Management Director.

According to a press release, Bono will work closely with Director of Expedition Operations Pierre Thomas to “ensure that the expert lecture, expedition and excursion facets of Swan Hellenic’s cultural expedition cruises complement and enhance one another to the highest standards, providing guests with an exceptionally complete, insightful and enriching experience.”

“I’m excited to join the dynamic, expert team bringing the Swan Hellenic vision of cultural expedition cruising to life across a distinctively stylish new five-star fleet. I look forward to contributing to the creation of a truly unique discovery experience,” Bono commented on her arrival.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Adria to the team. With her tremendous focus on quality of guest experience and strong relationships with leading excursion partners worldwide, nobody could be better placed to ensure our guests enjoy unforgettably insightful explorations ashore, fully in tune Swan Hellenic’s pioneering heritage,” said Swan Hellenic’s CEO, Andrea Zito.