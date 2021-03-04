Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Adria Bono Joins Swan Hellenic as Destination Management Director

Adria Bono, Swan Hellenic's new Destination Management Director (photo: Swan Hellenic)

Swan Hellenic has announced the appointment of Adria Bono as Destination Management Director.

According to a press release, Bono will work closely with Director of Expedition Operations Pierre Thomas to “ensure that the expert lecture, expedition and excursion facets of Swan Hellenic’s cultural expedition cruises complement and enhance one another to the highest standards, providing guests with an exceptionally complete, insightful and enriching experience.”

“I’m excited to join the dynamic, expert team bringing the Swan Hellenic vision of cultural expedition cruising to life across a distinctively stylish new five-star fleet. I look forward to contributing to the creation of a truly unique discovery experience,” Bono commented on her arrival.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Adria to the team. With her tremendous focus on quality of guest experience and strong relationships with leading excursion partners worldwide, nobody could be better placed to ensure our guests enjoy unforgettably insightful explorations ashore, fully in tune Swan Hellenic’s pioneering heritage,” said Swan Hellenic’s CEO, Andrea Zito.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Halton

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Accommtec

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report