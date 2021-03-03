Michael Bayley to Deliver Keynote Address at MHA Event in April

Royal Caribbean International President and CEO will be delivering the keynote address at the Marine Hotel Association's (MHA) Virtual Conference & Trade Show on April 22.

MHA members can sign up to attend the conference with pricing starting at $250 per delegate, or $1,000 for a virtual booth. It will be MHA’s first ever virtual event focusing specifically on how the industry is re-entering service after COVID-19, and is well-timed with an industry’s full-scale restart.

The full day’s activities include industry and subject matter speakers, panel discussions, a virtual expo, information and chat lounges, appointment calendar, networking breaks and a meet the industry session featuring cruise line executives.

Bayley, as president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, is responsible for the cruise line’s entire operation.

Bayley began his career with Royal Caribbean in 1981 as an assistant purser onboard the Nordic Prince. Over a 10-year span, he worked in a variety of positions throughout the cruise line’s expanding fleet, each with increasing managerial responsibility. Bayley’s success led him to serve as vice president of Total Guest Satisfaction, Fleet Operations; senior vice president of Hotel Operations and Onboard Revenue, and later as executive vice president of Operations, overseeing marine, hotel, tours and ground operations, and commercial development.

The cruise industry veteran spent time based in Europe as the Chairman and Managing Director of Island Cruises, a joint venture between First Choice Holidays, a leading U.K. Tour Operator, and Royal Caribbean. He also once served as vice president at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Bayley has pioneered the concept of cruising in emerging markets across the globe. In 2008, as executive vice president of International Sales and Marketing at Royal Caribbean, he started up offices in 11 countries throughout Europe, Latin America and Asia, and was instrumental in opening and developing the China market. In 2012, he was named President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, becoming responsible for improving the brand’s overall financial performance when he expanded the vacation offering to guests in the premium segment. He then became President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International in 2014.

A native of the United Kingdom, Bayley graduated in Business from the University of Bournemouth and lives in South Florida.