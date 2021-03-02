Where In The World Are MSC’s Cruise Ships?

Tracking the locations of the MSC Cruises fleet, here is the location of every company vessel as of March 2:

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Location: Monfalcone, Italy

The MSC Seashore is being built by Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard. The vessel is in final stages of construction, ahead of its inaugural cruise, currently scheduled for August.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: St. Nazaire, France

Recently delivered, the MSC Virtuosa remains in St. Nazaire, France. A sister to the 2019-built MSC Grandiosa, the vessel was recently delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Currently the only MSC ship in service, the Grandiosa is sailing a seven-night itinerary to Italy and Malta. With calls in Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta, the cruise departs Genoa every Sunday.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: Dubai, UAE

Sailing in the Emirates when cruises were suspended in March 2020, the MSC Bellissima has remained in Dubai ever since. China-bound, the 2019-built vessel should depart the region for Asia in the near future.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: Augusta, Italy

After spending almost a year laid up in Santos, Brazil, the MSC Seaview arrived in Italy in January. The vessel is currently anchored off the port of Augusta, in Sicily.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: Miami, US

One of MSC’s U.S.-based ships, the MSC Meraviglia is currently located off Miami. The vessel has been moving between Bahamas and the United States since cruises were paused in March 2020.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: Trieste, Italy

After several months in the Bahamas, the MSC Seaside crossed the Atlantic earlier this year. Now, the ship is docked in Trieste, awaiting to resume service in May.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: Naples, Italy

The MSC Preziosa is another vessel that arrived recently in Italy after months elsewhere. The Fantasia-class ship has been docked in the Port of Naples since January.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

Sailing in the Caribbean when cruises were suspended in March 2020, the MSC Divina was sent to Italy a few months later as part of a crew repatriation plan. The vessel is currently docked in the Port of Civitavecchia.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Genoa, Italy

The MSC Magnifica resumed service in October, as the second MSC ship to welcome passengers back. The operation, however, was suspended again a few weeks later. The Musica-class ship now sits in Genoa, Italy, with another restart scheduled in May.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: Valletta, Malta

The MSC Splendida has been in Valletta, Malta, for the past few months. The vessel is currently docked near the Palumbo Group shipyard, which was partly acquired by MSC recently.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: Taranto, Italy

One of the last ships to cross the Atlantic with paying passengers, the MSC Fantasia departed Brazil on March 10, 2020 and arrived in Portugal a couple of weeks later. After disembarking all the guests, the vessel remained laid up in Lisbon for a few months. In May, it moved to Italy.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Siracusa, Italy

The MSC Poesia arrived in the Sicilian Port of Siracusa in January, after some time docked in Augusta, also in Sicily.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: South Atlantic

The MSC Orchestra is currently sailing to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. The Musica-class ship departed South Africa last month, after having its local season cancelled.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Trieste, Italy

Along with the MSC Seaside, the MSC Musica is presently docked in Trieste, Italy. The vessel arrived in Italy in December, after nearly ten months laid up in Santos, Brazil.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 1,712 guests

Location: Augusta, Italy

One of the first MSC ships to have its cruises stopped due to COVID-19, the MSC Opera is anchored off Augusta, Italy.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,560 guests

Location: Corfu, Greece

The MSC Lirica arrived in Greece on March 1, after some time in Italy. Previously laid up in Dubai, the ship arrived in Europe a couple of months ago.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Location: The Adriatic

The MSC Sinfonia is currently located off of Trieste. The vessel has been docked in the Italian port since December, when it arrived back in Europe after several months laid up in Salvador, Brazil.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Location: Ocean Cay, the Bahamas

The MSC Armonia has been in the Bahamas and Florida area for nearly a year.