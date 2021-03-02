Where In The World Are MSC’s Cruise Ships?

Tracking the locations of the MSC Cruises fleet, here is the location of every company vessel as of March 2:
MSC Seashore
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Location: Monfalcone, Italy
The MSC Seashore is being built by Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard. The vessel is in final stages of construction, ahead of its inaugural cruise, currently scheduled for August.
MSC Virtuosa
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Location: St. Nazaire, France
Recently delivered, the MSC Virtuosa remains in St. Nazaire, France. A sister to the 2019-built MSC Grandiosa, the vessel was recently delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.
MSC Grandiosa
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
Currently the only MSC ship in service, the Grandiosa is sailing a seven-night itinerary to Italy and Malta. With calls in Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta, the cruise departs Genoa every Sunday.
MSC Bellissima
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Location: Dubai, UAE
Sailing in the Emirates when cruises were suspended in March 2020, the MSC Bellissima has remained in Dubai ever since. China-bound, the 2019-built vessel should depart the region for Asia in the near future.
MSC Seaview
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Location: Augusta, Italy
After spending almost a year laid up in Santos, Brazil, the MSC Seaview arrived in Italy in January. The vessel is currently anchored off the port of Augusta, in Sicily.
MSC Meraviglia
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Location: Miami, US
One of MSC’s U.S.-based ships, the MSC Meraviglia is currently located off Miami. The vessel has been moving between Bahamas and the United States since cruises were paused in March 2020.
MSC Seaside
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Location: Trieste, Italy
After several months in the Bahamas, the MSC Seaside crossed the Atlantic earlier this year. Now, the ship is docked in Trieste, awaiting to resume service in May.
MSC Preziosa
Year Built: 2013
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Location: Naples, Italy
The MSC Preziosa is another vessel that arrived recently in Italy after months elsewhere. The Fantasia-class ship has been docked in the Port of Naples since January.
MSC Divina
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Location: Civitavecchia, Italy
Sailing in the Caribbean when cruises were suspended in March 2020, the MSC Divina was sent to Italy a few months later as part of a crew repatriation plan. The vessel is currently docked in the Port of Civitavecchia.
MSC Magnifica
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: Genoa, Italy
The MSC Magnifica resumed service in October, as the second MSC ship to welcome passengers back. The operation, however, was suspended again a few weeks later. The Musica-class ship now sits in Genoa, Italy, with another restart scheduled in May.
MSC Splendida
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Location: Valletta, Malta
The MSC Splendida has been in Valletta, Malta, for the past few months. The vessel is currently docked near the Palumbo Group shipyard, which was partly acquired by MSC recently.
MSC Fantasia
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Location: Taranto, Italy
One of the last ships to cross the Atlantic with paying passengers, the MSC Fantasia departed Brazil on March 10, 2020 and arrived in Portugal a couple of weeks later. After disembarking all the guests, the vessel remained laid up in Lisbon for a few months. In May, it moved to Italy.
MSC Poesia
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: Siracusa, Italy
The MSC Poesia arrived in the Sicilian Port of Siracusa in January, after some time docked in Augusta, also in Sicily.
MSC Orchestra
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: South Atlantic
The MSC Orchestra is currently sailing to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. The Musica-class ship departed South Africa last month, after having its local season cancelled.
MSC Musica
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: Trieste, Italy
Along with the MSC Seaside, the MSC Musica is presently docked in Trieste, Italy. The vessel arrived in Italy in December, after nearly ten months laid up in Santos, Brazil.
MSC Opera
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 1,712 guests
Location: Augusta, Italy
One of the first MSC ships to have its cruises stopped due to COVID-19, the MSC Opera is anchored off Augusta, Italy.
MSC Lirica
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 1,560 guests
Location: Corfu, Greece
The MSC Lirica arrived in Greece on March 1, after some time in Italy. Previously laid up in Dubai, the ship arrived in Europe a couple of months ago.
MSC Sinfonia
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 1,554 guests
Location: The Adriatic
The MSC Sinfonia is currently located off of Trieste. The vessel has been docked in the Italian port since December, when it arrived back in Europe after several months laid up in Salvador, Brazil.
MSC Armonia
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 1,554 guests
Location: Ocean Cay, the Bahamas
The MSC Armonia has been in the Bahamas and Florida area for nearly a year.