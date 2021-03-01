Carnival Launches Virtual Event Series 'From the Funnel'

Carnival Cruise Line is launching “From the Funnel,” a series of webcasts hosted by the line’s business development directors from across North America. The new series is aimed to help the line's travel partners.

The “From the Funnel” event schedule will be posted on GoCCL.com with a variety of sessions for advisors from which to choose.

The hosts will focus on a new topic every other month, ensuring content is always fresh and relevant for travel advisors, according to a press release.

Upcoming sessions include tips for effective sales and marketing strategies, creative business development opportunities, inspiration and motivational tools, along with regional updates and “must know” facts impacting travel advisors and their clients in their area.

“‘From the Funnel’ is another example of our commitment to keeping our travel advisors updated and engaged, complementing an extensive roster of educational tools tailored just for them,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global trade sales and marketing. “Now more than ever, we need to keep our travel partners informed on the latest industry news and happenings while providing a platform for their business success going forward and ‘From the Funnel’ fits perfectly into that philosophy.”

Travel advisors can select to attend any “From the Funnel” talks hosted by their regional BDM or others on the team. Carnival’s Independent Advisor Team (CIAT Team), a fully dedicated team to serve the needs of independent home-based agents, will also offer their own “From the Funnel” talks to expand the reach of this important segment of travel advisors.