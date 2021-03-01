Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Norwegian Cruise Line Raising Another $550 Million

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Logo

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it is proposing to sell $550 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the company said.

The notes will form part of the same series as the $850 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 issued on December 18, 2020 and will be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis.

The company said it expects to use the net proceeds from the offerings to fully repay the aggregate principal amounts outstanding under two of the company's senior secured credit facilities, together with accrued but unpaid interest thereon, and to pay any related transaction premiums, fees and expenses, with the remainder of the net proceeds from the offerings to be used for general corporate purposes.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News GCSI

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide