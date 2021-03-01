Norwegian Cruise Line Raising Another $550 Million

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it is proposing to sell $550 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the company said.

The notes will form part of the same series as the $850 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 issued on December 18, 2020 and will be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis.

The company said it expects to use the net proceeds from the offerings to fully repay the aggregate principal amounts outstanding under two of the company's senior secured credit facilities, together with accrued but unpaid interest thereon, and to pay any related transaction premiums, fees and expenses, with the remainder of the net proceeds from the offerings to be used for general corporate purposes.