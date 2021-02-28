Inspiretec To Launch Cruise Selling and Management Solution

UK-based travel technology specialist Inspiritec has reported investing in the cruise-specific functionality in its two key products: a reservations platform and CRM.

According to a press release, the company – which services the UK, Canada, Scandinavia, and the Netherlands, among other markets – has partnered with Widgety to inject a detailed library of cruise lines, daily itineraries and ship information into the selling journey.

The partnership sees Inspiretec providing access to over 30,000 itineraries from 50 cruise lines across 650 ships. This will allow tour operators to search, cost and compare cruise product, the company said.

“Operators can then also leverage the power of Inspiretec’s Reservations platform through dynamically packaging components, such as flights, pre- and post-stay accommodation, transfers and more, giving operators the ability to diversify their offering and increase margin,” the company wrote.

“Lead and inquiry management tools help agents maximize lead conversion through the creation of an omnichannel single customer view. Customer Cruise product preferences, marketing insight, website interactions alongside call center or retail shop touch points alongside previous quotes and bookings are all brought to their fingertips,” it added.

Damian Gevertz, the founder of Widgety, said that it will be “interesting” to see Widgety’s cruise API service being integrated into the Inspiretec stack.

“Empowering customer decisions through engaging, accurate and detailed cruise content is more important than ever in the current climate and this partnership should make it easy for tour operators and travel agents to package a holiday, choosing the cruise elements they require to create compelling quotes for their customers,” he said.

According to the press release, Inspiretec has a roll-out plan starting from spring 2021 with customers taking the tools into production and is targeting general release by the end of 2021.