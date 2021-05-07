New Cruise Ships Get Unique Features

With its ability to constantly reinvent itself, the cruise industry is known for unusual and cool onboard features, and it is usually the newbuilds that showcase them.

Here’s a selection of the coolest and most innovative features on the latest generation of ships.

Grand Central on Carnival’s Mardi Gras

A reinvented atrium, Grand Central will be one of the highlights of Carnival’s new Mardi Gras. The three-decks-high eye-catching venue has floor-to-ceiling windows, bars, coffee shops and stores. At night, the venue turns into a stage for different entertainment performances.

SkyDome on P&O’s Iona

Debuting on P&O’s Iona, the SkyDome is the evolution of the pool deck. With multiple uses, the area is located under a 970-square-meter glass dome – the biggest at sea. At two decks high, it features food and drink options besides a swimming pool, and ample seating area. At night, the venue is transformed into an entertainment venue where the pool becomes a dance floor. Aerial performers included!

Forest Aquaventure Parkon MSC Seashore

Like its sister ships, the MSC Seashore will feature one of the nicest waterparks at sea.

Named Forest Aquaventure Park, the attraction has a selection of waterslides, a swimming pool, and several interactive water toys. The area is complete with a ropes course, located right above the pool.

RipCord by iFly on Odyssey of the Seas

A skydiving simulator, the RipCord by iFly will be one of the coolest attractions of Royal Caribbean’s new Odyssey of the Seas. The ride on the gravity-defying device – located on the top of the ship – is included in the cruise price.

Roller Coaster and Amusement Park on Global Dream

Dream Cruises’ new ship, the Global Dream, will be the first cruise ship to have a full amusement park onboard. Called Dream Park at the Pier, the area includes its own roller coaster, the Space Cruiser. Suspended above the ship, the coaster 300-meter-long track will feature three cars that can reach 60 km/h.

Four Elements on AIDAcosma

A popular feature on the AIDAnova, the Four Elements is back on AIDAcosma. The multi-activity space is equipped with a rock-climbing wall, a ropes course, a games area, a set of waterslides and a large screen used to display movies and sports events.

The Manor on Virgin’s Valiant Lady

The Manor is a 1970s-style nightclub onboard Valiant Lady. Inspired by Virgin’s heritage in the music business, the two-story space has three bars and a layered layout.

Science Center on Aurora Expeditions’ Sylvia Earle

The expedition ship Sylvia Earle will be equipped with a unique learning area called the Science Center. Located in the bow-facing glass atrium, the venue will allow guests to work with the ship’s naturalists and expedition team while taking part in a citizen science program.