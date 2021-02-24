Havila Implements Adonis for HR Operations

Havila Shipping has finished implementing Adonis’ human resources and payroll platform, according to a press release by Adonis.

The project started in early fall 2020 and was completed by Jan. 1, 2021, with all crew “managed in Adonis, with a fully integrated shipboard and office solution.” The entire project was managed and conducted remotely, Adonis stated.

"On behalf of my team and the Masters who have been involved in the project, I'd like to express our gratitude for the service we have received from the Adonis Team during the implementation for Havila Shipping. Always service-minded, easy to understand and solution-oriented. We are looking very much forward to expand the use of Adonis into the other branches of our group and Havila Kystruten," Havila’s Crewing Manager, Kristin Kolgrov, said.

According to the press release, the solution entails a “fully electronic, paperless capture and approval of work and rest hours onboard.”

“It eliminates manual data entry and thus the risk of duplication and errors,” Adonis said. “In addition, the Adonis self-service Employee Portal has been made available for crew members to review and maintain their personnel information, upload new certificates, access their payslips and file their travel expenses for processing in Adonis Payroll. The low-cost data updates between the office and the ships, allows more efficient processes reducing the workload of key personnel who can then focus on more important or strategic tasks.”

According to the press release, the Adonis Self-Service portal has received very positive feedback from Havila’s crew members.

“The portal is used daily by employees to update their profile and contact information, renew their certificates and travel documents, file their travel expenses, track their work and rest hours and electronically sign their timesheets. Crew members receive automated e-mail notifications to remind them when their documents are due to expire as well as other important tasks that are outstanding,” Adonis wrote.

“This has been both a challenging and very exciting project to bring to fulfillment. As a team, we faced very short timelines for an implementation of this scale which required applying a new methodology on our part and a very close and concerted collaboration within the wider project team. Thanks to a highly proactive approach by Havila and an exceptional effort from their team, the project was delivered as scheduled and we deem it an overall success,” said Adonis’ Project Manager, Randi Blidensol.