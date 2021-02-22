Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Carnival Corporation Doing More Fundraising, Another $1 Billion of Stock

Carnival Corp. Logo

Carnival Corporation today announced that Carnival Corporation has commenced an underwritten public offering of $1 billion of shares of common stock of the corporation, according to a press release.

The Corporation expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole bookrunner and underwriter for the proposed public offering, the company said.

Monday saw Carnival stock close at $25.97, its highest price in 50 weeks.

Carnival's monthly average cash burn rate for the fourth quarter 2020 was $500 million, which was slightly better than expected due to the timing of capital expenditures. The company expects the monthly average cash burn rate for the first quarter 2021 to be approximately $600 million.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Accommtec

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report