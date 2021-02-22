Steel Cut for P&O Cruises’ Arvia

The first piece of steel has been cut for P&O Cruises’ latest ship Arvia. The 5,200-passenger sister ship to Iona is being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. It is the second LNG-powered Excel class ship to join the P&O Cruises fleet.

“The steel cutting marks an extraordinary milestone for the future of P&O Cruises,” P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow said during the virtual ceremony, according to a press release.

“It is a future which will include two of the most environmentally innovative ships in the world today,” he added.

According to Ludlow, the Arvia is built to sail in the sun and its DNA is the same as the Iona’s despite having a “different look and feel.”

“It is one (DNA) which exemplifies design excellence, forward-thinking power generation and future-focused experiences. The hardware, technology and interior arrangement of spaces leave nothing lacking. Every sheet of metal, every control panel, every cabin, light fitting and chair has been designed and debated to ensure that it provides a pinnacle holiday for our guests and the foremost working and living experience for our crew,” he said.

According to the press release, the Arvia will be delivered in December 2022, and holidays on it will go on sale in March.