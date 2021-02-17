Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

The Global Cruise Industry in Numbers: 2021 Annual Report Out Now

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual Report Cover

The 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report is now available, projecting the growth and ship deployment of every cruise brand and cruise company.

The 34th edition of the 400-page Cruise Industry News Annual Report projects the industry’s growth through 2027 based on new ship orders (there are no orders past 2027) and known or expected ship deployments. The report is available in print and via digital access.

Preview Pages of the Report | Table of Contents | Order Now

The projections track every company, every brand and every ship year-by-year and region by region for every market segment, from contemporary to luxury, expedition and niche products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and elsewhere.

The top 20 sailing regions are also analyzed, comparing year-over-year capacity for 2021 and going as far back as 1990 from the Caribbean to Antarctica.

Furthermore, the major brands’ deployments are broken down: where the ships are deployed, passenger capacity and the changes over a four- and five-year window,

The 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report is based on Cruise Industry News’ independent research and shows the direction the industry is most likely to sail in the coming years, who the dominant players will be overall and in the different markets and market segments, and also the roles startups and niche players are expected to play.

This is the global cruise industry in a nutshell in the foreseeable future and the present.

Order Now

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Halton

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Harland Wolff

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide