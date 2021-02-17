Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Innovative Solid Sail Project Moves Forward at Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Solid Sail Ship

Chantiers de l’Atlantique announced today that it will install a prototype of its Solid Sail/AeolDrive at the shipyard. The news came during a press event held aboard the MSC Virtuosa in Saint-Nazaire.

Under development for more than a decade, the Solid Sail project hopes to eventually bring wind power to mid-sized cruise ships, in the 200-meter-long range. The eventual goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50 percent using wind power.

The prototype will be one of the tallest composite masts of the world, towering 95 meters above the ground when it is installed in 2022. The centerpiece of the system, the rigging named AeolDrive – a mast tiltable through 70° – will support the Solid Sail, a 1,200 m² sail made entirely of composite materials.

This installation will split into two phases. The first one with a 38 m long mast and a sail of 550 m² during the fall of 2021, and the second a year later on a 1:1 scale.

A previous 1:5 scale prototype has been tested on a pier for the last two years. 

"A collective dynamic has been established around the Solid Sail /AeolDrive project, thanks to the mobilization of many regional players. It is based on companies with a solid and renowned reputation which now want to explore a new and promising market." stated Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l'Atlantique. "We are going to maintain this momentum so that we can move up a gear when, after the final phase of testing, we can move on to the marketing of a solution adapted to the current and future challenges of an even more environmentally friendly navigation system.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Bureau Veritas

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report