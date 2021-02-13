Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Costa’s Savona Cruise Terminal Is Now a Vaccination Site

Vaccines at the Savona Cruise Terminal

Costa has turned its Savona cruise terminal into a coronavirus vaccine site, according to a statement from Carnival Corporation’s Italian brand.

The terminal will first serve as a vaccination site for people over the age of 80 as part of the Silver Vaccine Day campaign in Italy, with the capacity to vaccinate about 600 people per day on the ground floor of the terminal.

Costa noted that the terminal will serve as a vaccinate site for other phases of Italy’s vaccine program, and will not impact regularly scheduled cruises as the terminal will vaccinate from Tuesday through Friday, allowing cruise ships to operate if needed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

