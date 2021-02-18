Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

VIGOR Has Drydock Bookings Through 2023

Carnival ship drydocking at VIGOR

If it wasn’t for COVID-19, VIGOR would have had five cruise ships in for scheduled drydockings in its large Portland-based dock in 2020.

Now the focus is on a handful of projects scheduled for 2021, while bookings roll in through 2023 from cruise lines, said Brian Akin, director of sales, energy/infrastructure, in the 2021 Drydock Report by Cruise Industry News.

The company’s cruise business has grown substantially over the years and has undoubtedly benefited from its geographic location along with booming cruise markets in Alaska and the West Coast.

Another facility is available in Seattle where the company has done pierside work, although a smaller drydock there could be an option for expedition ships.              

“We’ve had discussions out to 2023. These are specific dates committed to by the cruise lines. People are recognizing once we get past this roadblock of COVID they will be up and running and need to get their drydock bookings done,” said Akin.

While the bookings may be years out, it’s the specific planning that starts between eight and nine months out, with VIGOR looking at the scope projects, bringing in vendors and working through a logistical plan to meet timelines and budgets.

“The majority of the technical work is supported by the yard in Portland and the hotel side is supported by the cruise lines that bring in their own foreign labor to support that portion of the project,” said Akin, noting that an accommodation vessel is being considered with housing, food and cutting down transportation times for workers for projects in 2021.

While projects may not get immediately bigger on the public-facing side, Akin said there were major technical jobs being scheduled for ships that would have been done in 2020.

