Damien O’Connor Joins VIKAND

VIKAND Solutions has announced the appointment of Damien O’Connor as Executive Vice President and General Manager for VIKAND Testing Solutions, Inc., a Cruise Terminal Testing Solution initiative.

“Damien will be leading our team and our work with partners to deliver VIKAND’s testing solution: a critical requirement in the resumption of global cruising,” said Peter Hult, VIKAND CEO.

“VIKAND answers the need for innovation with expediency. We understand the urgency of the cruise industry to have safe, accurate, non-invasive, easy-to-operate high throughput technology to help return to sailing. In response, VIKAND brings a complete testing solution that cruise, ports and terminal operators can easily deploy with minimal investment,” added O’Conner.

“Damien brings to VIKAND a deep understanding of the cruise industry, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resumption of cruising requirements, and experience with project management and general management. His direct involvement—spanning some 30 years with leading global cruise lines—benefits the cruise and maritime industries as well as the VIKAND team,” said Hult.

Most recently, O’Connor was the Senior Vice President of hotel operations, on board revenue, new build, and fleet modernization for Royal Caribbean/Silverseas Cruises and was based out of Monaco. Prior to Silverseas, Damien held various management positions with Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise and Carnival Cruise lines.

He will head VIKAND’s End-to-End Cruise Terminal COVID-19 Testing initiative, ensuring a safe, accurate and efficient process, helping the cruise industry in resuming cruise operations.





