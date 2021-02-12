Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Disney Considering a ‘Competing Port’ Ahead of Miami-Dade Meeting

Disney Magic

Disney Cruise Line is considering “a competing port” to Miami for use with its expanding fleet.

This was reported in Miami-Dade County’s Memorandum ahead of the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Feb. 17.

“Disney has recently advised the Port that, prior to entering into a preferential berthing rights agreement with the County, it will conduct due diligence with a competing port regarding a long-term berthing agreement at that port,” the Memorandum reads.

Disney currently sails cruises seasonally from PortMiami, and is a key client at Port Canaveral, with a year-round presence.

However, by 2025, Disney’s fleet is expected to grow from four to seven – with the Disney Wish and two other unnamed ships entering the family.

If MSC Cruises signs a lease agreement with PortMiami for Berths 8, 9 and 10, Disney Cruise Line may share Berth 10 with MSC, getting preferential use rights over other cruise lines, according to the Memorandum.

It is not wholly clear which other port the cruise line is considering, although Port Everglades would be the closest major cruise port to Miami.

